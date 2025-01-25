Crawford wins and Alexander is 3rd in World Cup downhill as Canadian team impresses in Kitzbuehel

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — James Crawford has become the first Canadian skier in 42 years to win the prestigious World Cup downhill on the Streif course. He shared the podium with his third-placed teammate Cameron Alexander. Crawford started after all pre-race favorites had completed their runs and bumped then leader Alexis Monney into second position. The last Canadian winner of the iconic downhill in Kitzbuehel was Todd Brooker in 1983. Swiss star Marco Odermatt placed sixth on Sunday. The impressive result for the Canadian team came 10 days before the start of the world championships in Austria.

