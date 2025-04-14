Coyle has goal and 2 assists as Avalanche score 4 in 3rd period to beat Ducks 4-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Charlie Coyle had a goal and two assists in Colorado’s four-goal third period, and the Avalanche rallied to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday night.

Jack Drury had a goal and an assist, and Wyatt Aamodt and Erik Johnson also scored for Colorado, which trailed 2-0 midway through the third. Scott Wedgewood had 18 saves.

The Avalanche, locked into a first-round matchup with Dallas, rested several stars, including Nathan MacKinnon, Artturi Lehkonen, Cale Makar, Jonathan Drouin and Valeri Nichushkin

Mason McTavish and Sam Colangelo scored, and Lukas Dostal finished with 20 saves as the Ducks lost their second straight.

Aamodt, playing in his second NHL game, got his first goal when his shot from the right circle deflected off the skate of Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintukov and in with 9:55 remaining to get the Avalanche on the scoreboard.

Drury tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal with 5:26 remaining as he deflected Sam Malinski’s shot from the slot.

Coyle beat Dostal from the right circle with 2:09 left to put Colorado ahead, and Johnson sealed it with an empty-netter in the final minute.

McTavish gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead with 1:08 left in the first for his 22nd of the season.

Colangelo doubled the lead at 7:35 of the second, just 1 second after a Ducks power play expired.

Takeaways

Avalanche: Colorado, locked into a first-round playoff matchup with Dallas, had lost three of its previous four.

Ducks: Anaheim, which will miss the playoffs for a seventh straight year, has lost four of its last six games.

Key moment

Ian Moore, selected by Anaheim in the third round of the 2020 draft, made his NHL debut after signing an entry-level contract with the Ducks on Saturday. He began the game paired with veteran defenseman Jacob Trouba, and had three shots on goal and 15:31 of ice time.

Key stat

Frank Vatrano had an assist on Colangelo’s goal, giving him 23 on the season to tie the career high he set with the Ducks last season.

Up next

Avalanche will open the first round of the playoffs at Dallas in Game 1, and Ducks play at Minnesota on Tuesday to open season-ending two-game trip.

