Cowboys stay with Lunda Wells as tight ends coach on Brian Schottenheimer’s staff

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back tight ends coach Lunda Wells, the first holdover officially joining Brian Schottenheimer’s staff after the club parted ways with Mike McCarthy. Wells came with McCarthy to the Cowboys in 2020 after eight seasons on the staff of the New York Giants. Schottenheimer joined Dallas as a consultant in 2022 and was promoted to replace McCarthy after two years as the offensive coordinator. Wells was the tight ends coach for his final two seasons with the Giants before taking the same job with the Cowboys.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.