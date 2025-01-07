Cowboys stars want Mike McCarthy back as coach. Owner Jerry Jones has to make that decision

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are fully committed to Dak Prescott, and their franchise quarterback wants Mike McCarthy back as the coach. So do standout receiver CeeDee Lamb and star edge rusher Micah Parsons. Team owner Jerry Jones is the one that will make that decision. And Jones publicly isn’t being clear about his plans with McCarthy’s contract set to expire after completing his fifth season. The Cowboys finished 7-10 after with a last-second loss to playoff-bound Washington. They were 12-5 in each of the previous three seasons, but they’ve gone 29 seasons since the last of their five Super Bowl titles.

