Cowboys roughed up by Eagles and Jerry Jones catches grief from Philly fans

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys had a rough outing in Philadelphia. They lost 41-7 to their NFC East rival, and owner Jerry Jones heard plenty of heckling from Philly fans. Not even his suite could protect Jones from fans who turned toward the glass and snapped selfies of the glum owner each time Philadelphia scored a touchdown. Eagles fans chanted “Dallas sucks!” throughout the game and generally harassed Jones as voraciously as they could. The Cowboys entered having won four of five but were doomed from the start when Cooper Rush threw an early pick-6.

