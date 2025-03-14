Cowboys reuniting with pass rusher Dante Fowler on 1-year deal, AP sources say

Two people with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press that the Dallas Cowboys are turning to a familiar face to boost their pass rush by agreeing with free agent Dante Fowler on a one-year contract worth up to $8 million. Fowler first joined the Cowboys in 2022 to reunite with Dan Quinn, his former coach in Atlanta. The 30-year-old followed Quinn last year when Quinn took over as Washington’s coach after three years as the defensive coordinator in Dallas. Fowler had 10 1/2 sacks for the Commanders. He had 10 sacks total in two seasons with the Cowboys.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.