Cowboys release Ezekiel Elliott in quiet end to running back’s illustrious Dallas career

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Cowboys have released running back Ezekiel Elliott. It’s a quiet end to a Dallas career that started with two rushing titles in three seasons but faded quickly from there. The move was the end of Elliott’s second stint with the team that drafted him fourth overall in 2016. The Cowboys dumped him in a cost-cutting move after the 2022 season. Elliott’s release could give the 29-year-old a chance to join a playoff team. Elliott spent 2023 with New England before returning to the Cowboys. He never really challenged Rico Dowdle for the role of the lead back.

