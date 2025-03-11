Cowboys re-sign return ace Turpin, add pair of former 1st-round picks on defensive line

The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed standout kick returner KaVontae Turpin on an $18 million, three-year contract and are adding a pair of former first-round picks on the defensive line. Turpin returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns last season on his way to his first All-Pro nod. The Cowboys say the deal would make Turpin the highest-paid special teams player in NFL history. Solomon Thomas was the third overall pick by San Francisco in the 2017 draft. He spent the past three seasons with the New York Jets. Payton Turner went 28th overall to New Orleans in 2021.

