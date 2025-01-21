Cowboys plan internal interview with Brian Schottenheimer in coaching search, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the plan says the Dallas Cowboys intend to interview Brian Schottenheimer, their offensive coordinator, in the search to replace former coach Mike McCarthy. Schottenheimer would be the first known internal candidate to interview for the head coaching job. The 51-year-old Schottenheimer is the son of the late NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer. He joined the Dallas staff as a consultant in 2022 and held the offensive coordinator title the past two seasons while McCarthy was the play-caller.

