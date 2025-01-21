Cowboys meet with Leslie Frazier, 3rd external interview in search to replace Mike McCarthy

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have completed an interview with Seattle assistant Leslie Frazier. It’s the third external candidate to meet with the team in the search to replace former coach Mike McCarthy. Frazier was the second in-person interview, two days after the Cowboys met with former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh. Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore met virtually with Dallas last week. Saleh and Frazier come from defensive backgrounds. Frazier was the head coach of the Minnesota for three-plus seasons ending in 2013.

