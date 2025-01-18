Cowboys interview Robert Saleh for coach opening, with Leslie Frazier set to go next

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have interviewed former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh in another step in the search to replace Mike McCarthy. The in-person interview with Saleh came a day after Dallas held a virtual interview with Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Saleh was fired by the Jets five games into his fourth season. He was 20-36. Saleh also has interviewed for the defensive coordinator opening in San Francisco. The Cowboys are set for another interview with a coach with a defensive background in Seattle assistant head coach Leslie Frazier.

