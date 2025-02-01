Cowboys hire Cardinals line coach Klayton Adams as offensive coordinator

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have hired Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams as offensive coordinator. It’s part of new Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer’s plan to revamp the running game. Schottenheimer is planning to call the plays. That’s what former coach Mike McCarthy did the past two seasons when Schottenheimer was Dallas’ offensive coordinator. Adams was with the Cardinals the past two seasons after spending the previous four with Indianapolis. He was a college assistant for 14 years.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.