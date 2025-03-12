Cowboys getting linebacker Kenneth Murray in trade with Titans, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Cowboys have acquired linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. The Cowboys are also getting a seventh-round draft pick this year while sending a sixth-rounder to the Titans. Murray was a first-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 and signed with the Titans in free agency a year ago. The 26-year-old had 95 tackles and a career-high 3 1/2 sacks last season.

