Cowboys focus on run game to start free agency with running back Williams, lineman Jones

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys focused on their running game at the start of free agency by agreeing to one-year contracts with former Denver running back Javonte Williams and former Miami offensive lineman Rob Jones. Dallas added Williams after reaching deals to bring back its own free agents in defensive back Markquese Bell and long snapper Trent Sieg. The addition of Williams raises doubts about the return of Rico Dowdle. The fifth-year player was the first undrafted Dallas back to rush for 1,000 yards.

