Cowboys bringing back return ace Turpin on $18M deal, adding defensive lineman Solomon Thomas

The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing standout kick returner KaVontae Turpin on an $18 million, three-year contract while adding free agent defensive tackle Solomon Thomas. Turpin returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns last season on his way to his first All-Pro nod. The Cowboys say the deal would make Turpin the highest-paid special teams player in NFL history. The 28-year-old Turpin joined the Cowboys in 2022 after making a splash in the USFL. Thomas is the first defensive player among external free agents picked up by Dallas. He spent the past three seasons with the New York Jets.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.