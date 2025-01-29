Cowboys and VP of player personnel Will McClay agree on multiyear extension

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed on a multiyear contract extension with vice president of player personnel Will McClay, who has overseen the club’s draft process since 2014. The announcement comes the same week the Cowboys introduced new coach Brian Schottenheimer, who replaced Mike McCarthy. Under McClay’s guidance, the Cowboys have drafted 15 players who made at least one Pro Bowl. His success has led to interest from other teams for general manager openings. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has held the GM title since buying the club in 1989. McClay has long expressed a desire to stay with the Cowboys.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.