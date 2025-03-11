Cowboys add to thin interior defensive line with free agent Solomon Thomas, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Cowboys have added to a thin interior defensive line by agreeing with free agent defensive tackle Solomon Thomas on a two-year contract worth up to $8 million. Thomas spent the past three seasons with the New York Jets and is the first defensive player among external free agents picked up by Dallas. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be signed until Wednesday. The Cowboys kept one of their free agents in defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. The 2021 third-round pick signed an $80 million, four-year contract. Nose tackle Mazi Smith is Dallas’ only other interior defensive lineman with NFL experience.

