Cowboys add receiver Parris Campbell, who will be on his 3rd NFC East team in 3 seasons

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and free agent Parris Campbell have agreed on a one-year contract, putting the receiver on his third NFC East team in three seasons. Campbell saw limited action with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, finishing with six catches in five games. He played for the New York Giants two years ago. The 27-year-old was a second-round pick by Indianapolis in 2019 and spent four seasons with the Colts. Campbell’s best season came in 2022, when he had 623 yards receiving and three touchdowns with the Colts.

