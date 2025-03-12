Cowboys acquire cornerback Kaiir Elam from Bills in trade involving 3 draft picks

The Dallas Cowboys have acquired cornerback Kaiir Elam from Buffalo, adding depth to a position with some questions as the Bills decided to move on from their 2022 first-round draft pick. The Bills get two draft picks in the trade and give up one. Buffalo adds a 2025 fifth-round selection and a 2026 seventh-rounder. Dallas gets a 2025 sixth-round choice. Elam joins a group with two established starters in Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. Diggs might not be ready for the start of the season coming off the 2021 All-Pro’s second major knee surgery in as many years. The 23-year-old Elam struggled to establish a regular role in Buffalo.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.