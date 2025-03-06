Coverage of the future of amateurism in college sports wins AP story of the year honors

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Associated Press Sports Writer Eddie Pells won Story of the Year honors in the annual contest for AP staffers judged by the Associated Press Editors for his look at the state of amateurism in college sports. Pells also won the award for Deadline Writing. AP staffers John Leicester and Hanna Arhirova, working with several AP staffers, captured the Package of the Year award for their work on the Ukraine Olympics project. AP photographer Francisco Seco won Best Portfolio for his collection of work, including Paris Olympics gymnastics action.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.