Courtois back in Belgium squad after missing Euro 2024 because of fall-out with coach

BRUSSELS (AP) — Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has returned to Belgium’s squad as part of the first selection by recently hired coach Rudi Garcia. Courtois left the team just before the 2024 European Championship in Germany after falling out with Belgium’s then-coach, Domenico Tedesco. In August, Courtois said he wouldn’t be available for selection for Belgium under Tedesco’s management. Tedesco left the role in January and was replaced by Garcia. Courtois was one of four goalkeepers picked by Garcia ahead of the upcoming Nations League playoff double-header against Ukraine. Koen Casteels was Belgium’s starting ‘keeper at Euro 2024 but has made himself unavailable for the national team reportedly because of the circumstances around Courtois’ return.

