Courtois back and Belgium is looking to turn the page on ‘Courtoisgate’

Thibaut Courtois is back with Belgium after a 21-month absence. The Red Devils are hoping the Real Madrid goalkeeper’s return will mark a new era for the national team after a lean spell. Courtois left the team in June 2023 after falling out with Belgium’s then-coach, Domenico Tedesco. The appointment of Rudi Garcia as the new coach this year paved the way for Courtois’ return. Courtois was picked by Garcia ahead of the upcoming Nations League playoff doubleheader against Ukraine. But not everyone is happy.

