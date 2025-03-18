Courtois back and Belgium is looking to turn the page on ‘Courtoisgate’

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN The Associated Press
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois applauds fans at the end of the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Bernebeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

Thibaut Courtois is back with Belgium after a 21-month absence. The Red Devils are hoping the Real Madrid goalkeeper’s return will mark a new era for the national team after a lean spell. Courtois left the team in June 2023 after falling out with Belgium’s then-coach, Domenico Tedesco. The appointment of Rudi Garcia as the new coach this year paved the way for Courtois’ return. Courtois was picked by Garcia ahead of the upcoming Nations League playoff doubleheader against Ukraine. But not everyone is happy.

