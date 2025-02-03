Court of Arbitration for Sport reduces suspension of Swedish tennis player

LONDON (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reduced the suspension of Swedish tennis player Dragos Madaras from four years and six months to two years. Madaras had been suspended under the tennis anti-corruption program for breaching rules. Madaras reached a career-high world ranking of 191 in July 2023. He had been suspended after refusing to cooperate and have his mobile phone analysed as part of an investigation. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said in a statement Monday that the CAS partially upheld his appeal. It acknowledged his failure to cooperate but also found that a reduced sanction was appropriate.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.