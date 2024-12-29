Cotie McMahon and Ajae Petty score 16 apiece to help No. 10 Ohio State top Rutgers 77-63

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Cotie McMahon and Ajae Petty each scored 16 points to help No. 10 Ohio State top Rutgers 77-63. The Buckeyes used their full-court pressure defense to force 22 turnovers that led to 29 points. Ohio State built a double-digit lead early in the second quarter and never let Rutgers get within 10 until just over two minutes remained in the game. Destiny Adams’ layup got the Scarlet Knights within 71-62, but they could get no closer. Adams led Rutgers with 31 points and 17 rebounds.

