Costa Rica hires Miguel Herrera as coach for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica (AP) — Former Mexico coach Miguel Herrera has been hired as coach of the Costa Rica men’s national team. The 56-year-old Herrera led Mexico to the 2014 World Cup. He was appointed late Tuesday by the Costa Rican soccer federation. The veteran Mexican coach will fill the vacancy after Gustavo Alfaro resigned in August to coach Paraguay. Under Herrera, Mexico won a playoff against New Zealand in 2013 to qualify for the World Cup in Brazil where the Mexicans were eliminated in the round of 16. The next round of qualifying matches for 2026 World Cup begins next September.

