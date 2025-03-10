Cornerback Donte Jackson agrees on 2-year, $13 million deal with Chargers, AP source says

Cornerback Donte Jackson and the Los Angeles Chargers have agreed on a two-year, $13 million deal, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because teams can’t sign free agents until Wednesday. Jackson started 15 games for the Steelers last season and had five interceptions. He was a full-time starter his first six seasons in Carolina.

