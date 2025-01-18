Corey Seager says he will be ready for Rangers spring training after 2 hernia operations last year

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager says he feels great and will be ready to go on the first day of spring training with the Texas Rangers after twice having hernia surgery last year. The shortstop was recognized at the team’s annual awards dinner Friday night as the Rangers player of the year. Seager had a right sports hernia repair last Sept. 13. That was on the opposite side of his abdomen from the first procedure on Jan. 30 that forced him to miss most of spring training last year. He still hit .278 with 30 homers in 123 games.

