Corbin Carroll homers twice off Justin Verlander and the Diamondbacks beat the Giants 2-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Corbin Carroll hit two homers off Justin Verlander and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Monday night.

Carroll hit a 2-1 pitch from Verlander over the wall in left-center in the third. He went deep again — a 419-foot shot to center, his 13th of the season — on a 1-1 pitch leading off the fifth for a 2-0 lead.

The Giants got their lone run in the bottom half off Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Willy Adames led off with a double and scored on a two-out single to right by Christian Koss, who was thrown out by Carroll trying for a double.

Verlander (0-3) was pulled after allowing a leadoff single to Geraldo Perdomo in the seventh. He gave up nine hits.

Kelly (4-2) threw 103 pitches to get through seven innings. He gave up one run on eight hits with eight strikeouts. He’s allowed two runs or fewer in seven of nine starts. Jalen Beeks pitched a scoreless eighth and Shelby Miller worked the ninth for his second save.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, left, runs the bases after hitting a home run off of San Francisco Giants pitcher Justin Verlander (35) during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu

Carroll is one homer behind the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber and the Yankees’ Aaron Judge for the major league lead.

San Francisco has lost four straight. The Giants were swept in three games at Minnesota before beginning this nine-game homestand.

Key moment

The Giants had two on and one out in the seventh against Kelly, who then struck out Luis Matos and retired Koss on a popup.

Key stats

Verlander struck out five. He’s 10th on the career strikeout list and the active leader with 3,456. He needs 54 to pass Walter Johnson.

Verlander also leads active players with 262 wins. He needs three to pass Gus Weyhing (1887-1901) for 40th in major league history.

Up next

Brandon Pfaadt (6-2, 3.28 ERA) will start Tuesday for Arizona against San Francisco’s Robbie Ray (5-0, 2.84).

