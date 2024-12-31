Corbin Burnes and D-backs finalize $210 million, 6-year deal that’s the richest in team history

PHOENIX (AP) — Four-time All-Star pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized their $210 million, six-year contract. The team made the announcement on Monday night, two days after news broke that the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner had agreed to terms, pending a successful physical. The deal includes a potential opt-out for Burnes following the 2026 season. The right-hander joins a starting rotation that includes Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt and Eduardo Rodríguez, which could be one of the best in baseball. Burnes’ deal is the richest contract in franchise history.

