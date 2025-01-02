Corbin Burnes’ $210 million, 6-year deal with D-backs includes $64 million deferred through 2036

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Corbin Burnes’ $210 million, six-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks includes $64 million in deferred payments due from 2031-36, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. Burnes gets a $10 million signing bonus payable within 30 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office and salaries of $30 million each in 2025 and 2026 and of $35 million in each of the following four seasons. His deal, the largest in Diamondbacks history, includes $10 million in deferred money in each of the first two years and $11 million in each of the next four.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.