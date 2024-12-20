Cooper scores 24 points, No. 18 Lady Vols race past Richmond 92-67

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Talaysia Cooper scored 17 of her 24 points in the second half and No. 18 Tennessee pulled away from Richmond for a 92-67 win in the West Palm Classic. Rachel Ullstrom had 19 points to lead Richmond. The Spiders had three points from their reserves and Tennessee had 35. Tennessee’s relentless pressure eventually wore down Richmond in the second half as the Lady Vols increased a 47-39 halftime lead to as much as 25 in the third quarter. Cooper scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Tennessee outscored the Spiders, who were 4 of 10 with eight turnovers, 26-11 to take a 73-50 lead into the fourth quarter. The Lady Vols shot 51% for the game and had a 37-28 rebounding advantage and forced 17 turnovers they turned into 26 points.

