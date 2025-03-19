Cooper Kupp grew up watching the Seahawks. Now he’s playing for them

Receiver Cooper Kupp grew up watching the Seattle Seahawks. Now he’s playing for them. Kupp, who is from Yakima, Washington, and played at Eastern Washington, was introduced as the newest Seahawk on Tuesday after signing a three-year deal worth $45 million. Kupp’s memories were jogged as he walked through the Seahawks’ practice facility, recalling some of the moments depicted in photographs on the walls.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.