Cooper Flagg and No. 4 Duke push past Pittsburgh 76-47 to stay unbeaten in ACC

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Star freshman Cooper Flagg scored 14 of his 19 points after halftime to help No. 4 Duke beat Pittsburgh 76-47. Flagg’s big night included a jaw-dropping play on a coast-to-coast dunk over Guillermo Diaz Graham in the second half. Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel added 17 points for the Blue Devils. Duke has now won nine straight games. Cameron Corhen scored 11 points to lead the Panthers. Pitt had won five in a row and was unbeaten in league play coming into Cameron Indoor Stadium. But Pitt shot just 31% and didn’t score for the last eight minutes.

