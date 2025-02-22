Controversial VAR call helps Man United avoid another loss as Amorim says his team ‘didn’t exist’

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A controversial, last-gasp VAR call might have spared Manchester United another loss in a Premier League game against Everton in which manager Ruben Amorim said his players “didn’t exist” in the first half. United rallied from two goals down before benefitting from an overturned decision following a video review to draw 2-2. In the third minute of stoppage time, Everton was awarded a penalty by referee Andrew Madley for a foul by Harry Maguire on Ashley Young. The Video Assistant Referee advised Madley to view the incident again on the pitchside monitor, suggesting the referee might have made the wrong call. Madley wound up changing his mind. The final decision bemused Everton manager David Moyes.

