Conrad Dobler, who once was dubbed the NFL’s dirtiest player, had CTE, his family says

BOSTON (AP) — Former St. Louis Cardinals offensive lineman Conrad Dobler has been diagnosed with an advanced stage of chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Dobler was a physical player who embraced the violent nature of the NFL so completely that in the 1970s he was dubbed “Pro Football’s Dirtiest Player.” All that violence may have damaged him worst of all. Dobler’s family said Wednesday that he had an advanced form of CTE. The degenerative brain disease that has been linked to concussions and repeated hits to the head common in football and other contact sports can only be diagnosed by examining the brain posthumously. Dobler died in 2023.

