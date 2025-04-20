Connor’s late goal fuels Jets to 5-3 win over Blues in playoff opener

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor’s one-timer with 1:36 remaining in the third period snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-3 victory in Saturday’s opening game of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the St. Louis Blues.

Connor also contributed a pair of assists and captain Adam Lowry capped the victory with an empty-netter with 53 seconds left.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Monday at Canada Life Centre, which featured a loud “whiteout” full house of 15,225 fans.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists and Jaret Anderson-Dolan also scored for the Jets.

Connor Hellebuyck made 14 saves for Winnipeg, which won the Presidents’ Trophy for the NHL’s best regular-season record (56-22-4).

Jordan Kyrou gave the Blues a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal early in the second period, but Winnipeg’s top-line winger Alex Iafallo tied it at 9:18 of the third.

Robert Thomas also scored on the power play for St. Louis. Oskar Sundqvist added one at even strength and Justin Faulk had two assists.

Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots for St. Louis, which grabbed the Western Conference’s final wild-card spot with a final-game victory.

The Jets won their regular-season series against the Blues 3-1.

A four-goal first period ended in a 2-2 tie.

St. Louis outshot the Jets 9-7 in the opening period, and dished out 32 hits to Winnipeg’s 14.

The Blues came out of the first intermission and used the power play for Kyrou’s goal at 1:13 and a 3-2 lead. It extended his season-ending point streak to four goals and two assists in four games.

Winnipeg couldn’t capitalize on its early third-period man advantage, but came close when Binnington denied Connor on a one-timer.

After Lowry’s goal, players paired up for some fighting with 19 seconds left.

Franchise leader

With his goal and two assist, Scheifele became the Jets/Thrashers’ all-time leader in playoff points with 41. Blake Wheeler had 39.

Scheifele finished the regular season with a career-high 87 points in 82 games. He extended his point streak to two goals and two assists in three games.

