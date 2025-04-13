Connor stars as Jets clinch Central Division title with shootout victory over Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Connor and Cole Perfetti scored in the shootout, and the Winnipeg Jets clinched the franchise’s first Central Division title and the No. 1 seed for the Western Conference playoffs with a wild 5-4 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Winnipeg won for the fourth time in five games. It went 26-15-0 on the road this season, setting a franchise record for road wins.

Josh Morrissey had two third-period goals for the Jets, who trailed 2-0 after one. Connor had a goal and an assist in regulation, and Nino Niederreiter also scored.

Winnipeg forward Nikolaj Ehlers departed after he backed into an official in the second period. Ehlers, who has 24 goals and 39 assists in 69 games, had to be helped off the ice after he got hurt with 5:34 left.

Frank Nazar and Connor Bedard each had a goal and an assist for Chicago in its home finale. Ryan Donato also scored, and captain Nick Foligno had a short-handed goal.

Blackhawks forward Pat Maroon and defenseman Alec Martinez each played in their last NHL game. The team saluted Maroon with a highlight video in the first period and did the same for Martinez in the third.

When it was over, the Jets stayed on the ice for a handshake line with Maroon and Martinez.

Winnipeg grabbed a 3-2 lead when Morrissey converted a long slap shot for his 13th goal at 2:08 of the third. But Donato responded for Chicago with 9:07 left, extending his career high with his 31st goal.

Takeaways

Jets: The Ehlers injury is a concern so close to the end of the regular season.

Blackhawks: It was one of Chicago’s better all-around games, but a shaky stretch in the second period proved costly.

Key moment

Nazar came up empty on a prime scoring opportunity in the final seconds of regulation.

Key stat

Winnipeg had 28 hits, compared to 16 for Chicago.

Up next

Winnipeg hosts Edmonton on Sunday night. Chicago visits Montreal on Monday night.

