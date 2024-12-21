Connor, Prince lead No. 12 TCU women to 92-52 win over UCF in Big 12 opener

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Madison Conner scored 20 of her 24 points in the first half, Sedona Prince added 22 points and No. 12 TCU rolled to a 92-52 win over UCF in a Big 12 Conference opener. Hailey Van Lith had 14 points with seven assists for the Horned Frogs, who hit 11 3-pointers and shot 53% overall while outrebounding UCF44-21 Emely Rodriguez scored 17 points for the Knights. Prince had a three-point play to put TCU on top 6-5 and started 10-0 run. Connor had five points in the last minute for a 28-14 lead after one quarter. Prince (12) and Van Lith (10) were also in double figures by halftime when the Horned Frogs took a 53-33 lead. They shot 50% with eight 3s, four by Conner.

