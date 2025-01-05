Conner scores 29, No. 11 TCU women move to a program-best 15-1 with an 81-66 win over Cincinnati

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Madison Conner scored 29 points, Sedona Prince added 21 and No. 11 TCU rolled to an 81-66 victory over Cincinnati. TCU is 15-1 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 Conference play, each for the first time in program history. Conner was 8 of 15 from the floor and shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range, adding seven assists. It was her 15th career game hitting five-plus 3-pointers. Prince shot 9 for 12 and grabbed six rebounds. Jillian Hayes scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Cincinnati (9-4, 1-2).

