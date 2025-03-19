CONCACAF Nations League coaches hope their tournament this weekend has no political undertones

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The coaches of the four teams playing for the CONCACAF Nations League title this week think soccer should remain separate from the geopolitical events currently roiling relations among their nations. Speaking two days before the tournament’s semifinal matches at SoFi Stadium, U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino and Canada counterpart Jesse Marsch both downplayed the political impact on the latest major international sporting competition to be staged amid President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and policies, including his tariff war with Mexico and Canada, among other nations. Mexico and Panama are the other two nations in the tournament.

