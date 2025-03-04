CONCACAF clears LAFC’s Sergi Palencia of discriminatory language charge by Rapids’ Chidozie Awaziem

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC defender Sergi Palencia has been cleared of any discriminatory actions by CONCACAF’s disciplinary committee following an argument he had with Colorado Rapids defender Chidozie Awaziem on the field last month. Palencia and Awaziem were involved in the dispute Feb. 25 in the second leg of their clubs’ Round 1 matchup in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. After LAFC’s victory, Colorado coach Chris Armas said Awaziem, who is Nigerian, was shaken after he claimed to have been called a derogatory term. CONCACAF says its investigation found no evidence to support the claim against Palencia, a Spanish veteran in his third season with LAFC.

