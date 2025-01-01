Compher’s power-play goal lifts Red Wings past Penguins 4-2

DETROIT (AP) — J.T. Compher scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with 5:34 remaining and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2. The win gave Todd McLellan his 600th head coaching victory. McLellan, who replaced Derek Lalonde last week, is now 2-1 as Detroit’s coach. Patrick Kane, who reached the 1,300-point mark against Washington on Sunday, also scored a power-play goal for the Red Wings. Jonatan Berggren and Dylan Larkin with an empty-netter also scored for Detroit while Alex Lyon made 23 saves. Drew O’Connor had the second multi-goal game of his career for Pittsburgh. Alex Nedeljkovic made 21 saves.

