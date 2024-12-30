Como scores twice in second half to overcome Lecce 2-0

ROME (AP) — Como missed a first-half penalty but scored twice in the second half to beat Lecce 2-0 in Serie A. Nico Paz missed from the spot but made amends with an opener four minutes into the second period. Patrick Cutrone got a second goal with 10 minutes remaining to lift Como above its opponent and into 15th place. Bologna plays Verona later in Monday’s other match.

