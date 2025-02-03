Commissioner Roger Goodell backs NFL commitment to diversity

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Commissioner Roger Goodell says he doesn’t believe the NFL’s policies to promote diversity are in conflict with the Trump administration’s efforts to ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the federal government. The NFL has rules in place that require teams to interview diverse candidates for key coaching and front office positions as part of the Rooney Rule that has been in place for more than two decades. Several NFL owners contributed to Donald Trump’s campaign or conservative causes during the 2024 election cycle. But Goodell said owners support the NFL’s diversity rules and says they don’t violate any laws.

