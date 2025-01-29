Commissioner doubles down on Mountain West’s commitment to remain viable after 5 teams leave in 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez has issued a statement reiterating the conference’s commitment to remaining viable when five members leave for a rebuilt Pac-12 next year. Nevarez said Air Force, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming and Hawaii have executed a grant of rights agreement that binds the schools together through the conference via television rights from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2032. She also said the conference is actively pursuing a media rights agreement that would begin July 1, 2026. She said she is confident the Mountain West will prevail in litigation involving the Pac-12.

