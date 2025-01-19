Commanders right guard Sam Cosmi has a torn ACL. He is out for the playoffs

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi (76) is helped by medical staff after being injured against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

Washington Commanders starting right guard Sam Cosmi has a torn ACL and is out for the remainder of the NFL playoffs. Coach Dan Quinn revealed the diagnosis Sunday after Cosmi injured his right knee in the Commanders’ 45-31 victory at Detroit that sent them to the NFC championship game. Cosmi is one of the organization’s longest-tenured players and was a stabilizing force on the offensive line in the first season of a new regime when general manager Adam Peters turned over more than half of the roster. Washington signed Cosmi to a four-year, $74 million contract before the season started.

