Commanders right guard Sam Cosmi has a torn ACL. He is out for the playoffs

Washington Commanders starting right guard Sam Cosmi has a torn ACL and is out for the remainder of the NFL playoffs. Coach Dan Quinn revealed the diagnosis Sunday after Cosmi injured his right knee in the Commanders’ 45-31 victory at Detroit that sent them to the NFC championship game. Cosmi is one of the organization’s longest-tenured players and was a stabilizing force on the offensive line in the first season of a new regime when general manager Adam Peters turned over more than half of the roster. Washington signed Cosmi to a four-year, $74 million contract before the season started.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.