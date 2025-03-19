Commanders rework Deebo Samuel’s contract to guarantee $17 million in 2025 salary, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the move says the Washington Commanders have reworked Deebo Samuel’s contract to guarantee $17 million in salary this season with $3 million in additional incentives. Samuel is entering the final season of the three-year, $71.55 million extension he signed with San Francisco in 2022. The Commanders acquired the wide receiver from the 49ers on March 1 for a fifth-round draft pick. Samuel is one of several high-profile additions made by second-year general manager Adam Peters after his team made an improbable run to the NFC championship game.

