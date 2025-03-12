Commanders re-sign QB Marcus Mariota to back up Jayden Daniels next season, AP source says

The Washington Commanders are re-upping veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota to back up Jayden Daniels in the Offensive Rookie of the Year’s second NFL season. A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press the Commanders agreed to re-sign Mariota just before the start of the new league year Wednesday. Mariota is the latest experienced player to stay in Washington after tight ends Zach Ertz and John Bates and linebacker Bobby Wagner. The 31-year-old led the Commanders to two wins last year after relieving Daniels because of injury or soreness, including the regular-season finale that clinched the sixth seed in the NFC.

