Commanders players who went through Washington ‘darkness’ savor the chance to take part in playoffs

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels’ NFL playoff debut also will be the first chance for Brian Robinson Jr., Sam Cosmi and a handful of other Washington holdovers to play in the postseason. The Commanders’ wild-card round game Sunday night at Tampa Bay will be Washington’s third playoff appearance over the past decade. Players who say they have “been through the wringer” of recent losing seasons are cherishing this opportunity. And Daniels’ ability to take over in crucial situations has teammates believing it’s not just one and done this weekend.

