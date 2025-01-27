Commanders made this Washington’s best season in decades even after getting routed in NFC title game

The Washington Commanders’ season that exceeded expectations ended with a thud in a 55-23 loss at Philadelphia in the NFC championship game. But with a franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels under contract for four more years and plenty of salary cap space, it’s not difficult to envision a long run of success for an organization that hasn’t had much of it for the past three decades. Winning 14 games, including two in the playoffs, made this the franchise’s best season since 1991 when Washington won the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.